FRISKY FRIDAY FLUSH: Turn Your Ex’s Love Letters into Toilet Paper?

Still have a box of your ex’s love letters? Got those little notes?

Toilet paper company “Who Gives A Crap” has announced a “Flush Your Ex” program. It will turn those broken promises into something you can wipe with.

“We magically transform their BS into TP,” the company’s website reads. “Because nothing says closure like knowing that someone, somewhere is putting those sweet nothings exactly where they belong.”

Letters will be accepted through February 29th.

Visit flushyourex.whogivesacrap.org for addresses and more details.

(Check out more, here: UPI)