FRISKY FRIDAY FLUNK: Flirt Like This and You’ll Spend All your Time Alone

Apr 29, 2022 @ 11:00am
Scientists Reveal the Most Off-Putting Flirting Tactics

You might be a natural at flirting… or you might not.  In fact, some things might get you a bad rap.

University of Nicosia researchers had 200 participants fill out questionnaires about the flirting tactics, which they find most off-putting.

They then tested out the most commonly named bad flirting tactics, with 700 different participants, to narrow down the top 11 flirting deal-breakers.

1) slimy approach, 2) bad hygiene, 3) lack of exclusive interest, 4) different views, 5) vulgar vocabulary, 6) lack of intelligence, 7) narcissism, 8), lack of humor and self-esteem, 9) excessive intimacy, 10) poor looks, and 11) stinginess.

Women were found to be more sensitive to all 11 deal-breakers than men.

Older participants were found to be more sensitive to the deal-breakers than younger participants.

Researchers write, “The findings of the present research could be useful for people who want to improve their flirting skills, and for mental health professionals who want to help clients who face difficulties in the domain of mating.”

Check out more, here:  (Daily Mail)

