FRISKY FRIDAY FLUB: Here’s Why You’re Likely to ‘Over Share’ on a Date

Sep 17, 2021 @ 11:04am
Couple Enjoying Meal In Outdoor Restaurant
There’s a Reason Why We Overshare on Dates

If you overshare on dates you’re not alone.

Psychology experts say you might be oversharing due to self-control depletion, which happens when you expend your mental resources managing one behavior, which leaves you with less willpower to monitor subsequent behaviors.

If you’re feeling stressed on top of this, it’s even more difficult to keep your impulses and emotions in check.

So, if your brain is working overtime handling emotional strain, you might find yourself saying more about yourself than the other person wants to hear.

Ginette Blackhart, a psychology professor at East Tennessee State University, says the good news is that studies show you can increase self-control with practice.  Researchers say, to recover from oversharing you could say something like “Oh dear, I have no idea why I blurted that out.  Forgive me.”  Then, lighten the mood with a joke and a smile; and bridge the conversation or change the subject.

  • Psychology experts say if you tend to overshare on dates it could be because you’re under emotional strain of some sort, and so you have less willpower to keep your impulse to overshare in check
  • But you’re not doomed forever, researchers say you can increase your self-control with practice
