      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORIDA-STYLE: Police Send your Ex to Jail

Feb 11, 2022 @ 11:00am
hand in handcuff against blue sky
Need A Valentine Gift?  Help Florida Police Send Your Ex to Jail
It’s nearly Valentines Day (February 14th), and the Port Orange, Florida, police department has a brilliant way of potentially helping you spoil yourself:  Get back at an ex?
In a Facebook post, Wednesday (February 9th) the police encouraged people to report ex-partners with outstanding warrants.
They wrote, This Valentine’s Day month-long special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy.”
News outlets have reported very similar social media posts from police departments in states such as Louisiana, Georgia, and Missouri.  And many police departments have admitted to taking the idea from one another, and running with it.

Warrant more?  Here:  (ClickOrlando.com)

 

  • A police department in Florida is trying to get people to turn in their exes with outstanding warrants for Valentine’s Day—a tactic many police departments across the country have also employed
TAGS
#ArrestedValentine #DigTwoGravesOneWillBeYours #FriskyFriday #Spite #ValentineVengeance
Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
What's the Most Hated Zodiac Sign? It's Not Who You Might Think...
KID NEWS: 8-Year-Old Becomes 'Published' Author - 'By His Self'
A Guy Bought 264 Lottery Tickets - Here's What Happened
Joliet West High School Alert: Joliet Police Investigate Social Media Threat
Connect With Us Listen To Us On