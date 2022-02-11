Weather Alert
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FLORIDA-STYLE: Police Send your Ex to Jail
Feb 11, 2022 @ 11:00am
hand in handcuff against blue sky
Need A Valentine Gift? Help Florida Police Send Your Ex to Jail
It’s nearly Valentines Day (February 14th), and the Port Orange, Florida, police department has a brilliant way of potentially helping you spoil yourself: Get back at an ex?
In a Facebook post, Wednesday (February 9th) the police encouraged people to report ex-partners with
outstanding warrants
.
They wrote,
“
This Valentine’s Day month-long special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy
.”
News outlets have reported very similar social media posts from police departments in states such as Louisiana, Georgia, and Missouri. And many police departments have admitted to taking the idea from one another, and running with it.
Warrant more? Here: (
ClickOrlando.com
)
A police department in Florida is trying to get people to turn in their exes with outstanding warrants for Valentine’s Day—a tactic many police departments across the country have also employed
