FRISKY FRIDAY FLORIDA-STYLE: Officers Get to ‘the Bottom’ of ‘Booty Patrol’
November 3, 2023 10:10AM CDT
We’ve all seen creative and crazy designs, painted or wrapped on the exteriors of vehicles; but this one may have gone a bit too far.
A Florida man received a citation for his realistic imposter “Booty Patrol” truck, which is apparently too similar to the design of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
The white Chevy Silverado has a green stripe on the side, the words “Booty Patrol” on the back, and realistic red and blue flashing lights. It’s not clear whether that’s legal, in the Sunshine State, to have emergency lights installed on your vehicle, if it’s not registered for emergency use.
Fans of the “Booty Patrol” took to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to voice their support. They claim the owner only uses its lights in music videos, and not when it’s on the road.
“He’s friends with my neighbor, so I see him at least once a week. I think it’s cool and funny,” one commenter said.
Funny or not funny? Your call.
(Check out more, here: UPI)
More about: