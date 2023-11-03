FRISKY FRIDAY FLORIDA-STYLE: Officers Get to ‘the Bottom’ of ‘Booty Patrol’

The white Chevy Silverado has a green stripe on the side, the words “Booty Patrol” on the back, and realistic red and blue flashing lights. It’s not clear whether that’s legal, in the Sunshine State, to have emergency lights installed on your vehicle, if it’s not registered for emergency use.

Fans of the “Booty Patrol” took to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to voice their support. They claim the owner only uses its lights in music videos, and not when it’s on the road.

“He’s friends with my neighbor, so I see him at least once a week. I think it’s cool and funny,” one commenter said.

Funny or not funny? Your call.

