FRISKY FRIDAY FLIRTS: Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Boyfriend in Public During Messy Divorce

March 3, 2023 12:30PM CST
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes – First Kiss In Public

Things are apparently getting more serious between Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes, because they were seen recently, kissing in public, for the first time.

Ballerini is currently involved a very ugly and messy divorce from Morgan Evans, which has drawn a lot of talk from both sides of the fence.

Stokes and Ballerini were seen at the NY Rangers‘ versus Ottawa game, last night, where they were extremely lovey-dovey.

Although the couple has been spending a lot of time together, neither of them has directly addressed this relationship, publicly.  Kelsea is evasive, when asked.

See the pictures, here:  PEOPLE

