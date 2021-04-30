FRISKY FRIDAY FLIRTING: New Dating App Only Works One Day per Week – Here’s WHY.

      Weather Alert

Apr 30, 2021 @ 9:07am

If you’re looking for a new dating app experience, you may want to try Thursday.

It’s unique, because, as its name suggests, it only lets users search for love on Thursdays.

The creators say they made it this way, because they believe people are spending too much time on dating apps, and can be indecisive.  The app encourages users to connect and make the most of their matches – before they all vanish at midnight.

The app separates itself from competitors, like Hinge and Bumble, because it requires all users to verify their profiles by uploading their IDs.

Creators say they won’t tolerate hate speech, including racism, body shaming, or misogynistic commentary.

Thursday will be available for download, from the App Store and Google Play, for residents of select cities, beginning May 2nd.

Check out more, here:  (Daily Star)

 

 

