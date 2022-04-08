Weather Alert
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FLIP: Coming Soon… ‘The Pill’ for MEN
Apr 8, 2022 @ 11:30am
A Birth Control Pill for Men Could Start Human Trials This Year
A pill, as a new kind of male contraceptive, is actually in the works.
University of Minnesota
researchers say they’ve created a non-hormonal form of male birth control… But the research is still only preliminary.
They say it works by targeting how human bodies interact with Vitamin A, which is known to be essential to fertility in mammals.
The hope is that their finding will be enough to induce long-lasting – but reversible – sterility, with few side effects, elsewhere in the body.
They say the research looks promising so far in trials with mice; but that “
clinical trials are the definitive test for the safety of any drug candidate
.”
If things go according to plan, researchers hope to start early-stage clinical trials in people, by the later half of this year.
Research more, here: (
Gizmodo
)
Researchers have developed a new form of male birth control that targets how the body interacts with vitamin A, which is known to be essential to fertility in mammals
The research is only preliminary, and it’s hoped early clinical trials in humans can start later this year
TAGS
#BirthControlPill
#FriskyFriday
#MaleContraceptive
#ThePill
