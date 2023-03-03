FRISKY FRIDAY FLAUNT-IT: ‘Pretty People’ Less Likely to Wear Health Mask When Needed

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Study:  Attractive People Less Likely to Wear Masks When Needed
A new study reveals that people who consider themselves attractive are less likely to wear masks – to prevent Covid-19.  Apparently, it’s “all about you,” if you like how you look.  

Researchers asked 1,030 participants to evaluate their attractiveness, and how likely they were to wear a mask.

Those who ranked themselves as “attractive” were less likely to wear them.  And those who considered themselves “unattractive” were more likely to mask up.  [What about regular people, who aren’t narcissistic?]

Our findings suggest that mask-wearing can shift from being a self-protection measure during the COVID-19 pandemic to a self-presentation tactic in the post-pandemic era,” study authors wrote in Frontiers of Psychology.

