Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FLARE-UP: Married Americans Kept Old Flames Fanned During Pandemic
Aug 6, 2021 @ 11:00am
Women's hand typing on mobile smartphone, Live Chat Chatting on application Communication Digital Web and social network Concept. Work from home.
Study: Married Americans Kept Ex-Partners on the Back Burner During Pandemic
Married people have been reconnecting with old flames, amid the pandemic. So say
University of Oklahoma
researchers; who looked at 397 adults. They found that 62-percent said they are keeping someone on the “back burner,” just in case, even if they are in a committed relationship.
The study also found that 54-percent of women, and 44-percent of men have admitted to hooking up with a former partner.
Study leader Dr. John Banas adds, “If having ex-partner back burners cascades into increased communication, increased sexual activity, and bad feelings for the admirer, then those in committed relationships might wish to exercise caution before forming a back-burner relationship with an ex-partner.”
Another researcher adds that as society re-opens,
there has been a surge in the use of dating apps
.
Check out more, here: (
Fox
)
A new study finds that among a group of about 400 married U.S. adults, 62% said they are keeping someone on the “back burner” during the pandemic just in case, even if they are in a committed relationship, in addition, 54% of women and 44% of men admitted to hooking up with a former partner during the pandemic
TAGS
#BackBurner
#DatingApps
#FriskyFriday
#HookUps
#OldFlame
#ThanksPandemic
