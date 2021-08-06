      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FLARE-UP: Married Americans Kept Old Flames Fanned During Pandemic

Aug 6, 2021 @ 11:00am
Women's hand typing on mobile smartphone, Live Chat Chatting on application Communication Digital Web and social network Concept. Work from home.
Study:  Married Americans Kept Ex-Partners on the Back Burner During Pandemic
Married people have been reconnecting with old flames, amid the pandemic.  So say University of Oklahoma researchers; who looked at 397 adults.  They found that 62-percent said they are keeping someone on the “back burner,” just in case, even if they are in a committed relationship.
The study also found that 54-percent of women, and 44-percent of men have admitted to hooking up with a former partner.
Study leader Dr. John Banas adds, “If having ex-partner back burners cascades into increased communication, increased sexual activity, and bad feelings for the admirer, then those in committed relationships might wish to exercise caution before forming a back-burner relationship with an ex-partner.”
Another researcher adds that as society re-opens, there has been a surge in the use of dating apps.
