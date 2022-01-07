      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FLAME-FANNER: Men Who Do THIS Overestimate a Woman’s Attractiveness

Jan 7, 2022 @ 10:15am
Study:  Men Who Catch a Glimpse of a Woman Overestimate her Attractiveness

Men who catch a brief glimpse of a woman are much more likely to overestimate how attractive she is, compared to when a woman glimpses a man.

Murdoch University researchers worked with nearly 400 people, and found on average men overestimate women’s attractiveness, and women underestimate men’s attractiveness.

Researchers note, “When people have only incomplete information about a potential partner, they must make inferences about their desirability, leading to possible errors in judgment.”

Take a good look at more, here:  (DailyMail)

  • A study shows that men are much more likely to overestimate the attractiveness of a woman if they only catch a glimpse of her – different from women, when they only catch a glimpse of a man
TAGS
#Attractiveness #CatchAGlimpse #FriskyFriday
Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
Retailers May Start Letting You "Return" Gifts - But Keep Them
JASON ALDEAN AND WIFE USHERED IN 2022 WITH DONALD TRUMP
'SINGLISM': Here's How Singles Finish Last at the Holidays
Connect With Us Listen To Us On