FRISKY FRIDAY FLAME-FANNER: Men Who Do THIS Overestimate a Woman’s Attractiveness

Men who catch a brief glimpse of a woman are much more likely to overestimate how attractive she is, compared to when a woman glimpses a man.
Murdoch University researchers worked with nearly 400 people, and found on average men overestimate women’s attractiveness, and women underestimate men’s attractiveness.
Researchers note, “When people have only incomplete information about a potential partner, they must make inferences about their desirability, leading to possible errors in judgment.”
