FRISKY FRIDAY FIX: Broken Relationship? 7 Strategies to Seal It Back Together
If you think your love may be long gone, and your relationship may be over, don’t lose hope. It may not be easy to get over some of the past, but the worst part may have passed – and you both need a little help, to see it.
Lianne Avila is a relationship expert for Your Tango. She is also a therapist, who sees couples… And Avila says these are the secrets she shares, when they think their bond is broken – beyond repair.
- REMEMBER what made you fall in love, in the first place. This will lift you up a bit, and restore some positivity, even humor. WRITE IT DOWN.
- LISTEN to each other, again. Don’t correct or try to fix. Just be a safe place for your partner to vent and be present. Don’t leave.
- TURN TOWARD each other. Make eye-contact more. Smile a little more. Nod and show on your face that you care.
- DUMP DISTRACTIONS to make time to be together. Don’t dump responsibilities, like kids or work or bills. Just make “date time.”
- FUN – try to have some again; or, at least, make each other laugh a little. It really is the best medicine, all around.
- CHANGE your expectations, and your SELF. Each of you has changed since you met. Instead of dwelling on what’s wrong with your partner, focus on what you can improve about yourself. If you BOTH do this, the benefit is not just double – it’s exponential.
- REPAIR damage with sincere apology and a heartfelt promise to really change (re-visit #7!). Accept a sincere apology, and let your partner have a chance – some time – to show you a better person to love, even if it’s “little by little.”
