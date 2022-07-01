      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Would You Try ‘The Hot Girl Walk’ or a ‘Hot Guy Walk’?

Jul 1, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Getty Images
Can “The Hot Girl Walk” Really Boost Your Mood?

A trend known as the “Hot Girl Walk” has taken over TikTok

It’s become popular, thanks to fitness influencer Mia Lind.  This particular strut combines cardio with positive thinking and meditation.

Experts say the Hot Girl Walk can boost vitamin D intake, help get in your 10,000 steps, and increase your levels of those feel-good hormones, called endorphins.

Here’s how to do it:  Walk for two to four miles, for about an hour, each day.  And, while you do, you listen to uplifting content and think about your goals, what you’re grateful for, and how HOT (sexy) you are!

Maybe a “Hot Guy Walk” works, too…

Learn more, here:  (Healthline)

TAGS
#Exercise #Fitness #FriskyFriday #Gratitude #HotGirlWalk #HotGuyWalk #MentalHealth #Workout
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Out of Your Home - Here's WHY
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on Choosing the Yummiest Watermelon. Here's How.
Win Tickets to see the Zac Brown Band!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is Summer Really Better for our Mental Well-Being?
Barbara Mandrell Celebrates 50 Years with the GOO - Carrie Underwood Will Honor Her
Connect With Us Listen To Us On