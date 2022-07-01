FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Would You Try ‘The Hot Girl Walk’ or a ‘Hot Guy Walk’?

A trend known as the “Hot Girl Walk” has taken over TikTok…
It’s become popular, thanks to fitness influencer Mia Lind. This particular strut combines cardio with positive thinking and meditation.
Experts say the Hot Girl Walk can boost vitamin D intake, help get in your 10,000 steps, and increase your levels of those feel-good hormones, called endorphins.
Here’s how to do it: Walk for two to four miles, for about an hour, each day. And, while you do, you listen to uplifting content and think about your goals, what you’re grateful for, and how HOT (sexy) you are!
Maybe a “Hot Guy Walk” works, too…
