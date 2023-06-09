FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS FAIL: Treadmill Alert – It Will Steal Your Pants

Illinois Woman Ends Up Half Naked after Treadmill Fall: ‘My Pants Got Sucked Off!’

A woman who is a regular treadmill runner had her pants ripped off by a treadmill while exercising at the gym.

And it gets worse: The whole incident was caught on camera.

But she’s got a sense of humor about it. The video continues to accrue likes and comments on her Instagram page. “I was just running at the gym and my pants got sucked off,” said the 26-year-old woman, from right here, in Illinois.

Here’s the rub: She admits she set the machine to level 10 (never start at 10 – work your way up, right?). That was fast enough to tear off her pants – and leave her with only a top (maybe undies) and some badly skinned legs, from the waist down.