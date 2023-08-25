98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FORWARD: Who Says ‘I Love You’ First – Women or Men?

August 25, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Study:  Men Say I Love You First
An Abertay University study found that across many cultures and countries, men proclaim their love before women do, at the start of a new relationship.

The survey of 3,109 participants found that men say “I love you” about 107 days into a relationship, and women hold out for about 122 days.

On average, men think about saying “I love you” 69 days into a relationship.

Participants who were more avoidant were less happy to hear those three little words, compared with people who are more anxiously attached.

