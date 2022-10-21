FRISKY FRIDAY FIRST DATE: What Should You Do?

Are you worried about an awkward first date? Matchmaker Gina Hendrix suggests that you think of a first date as a new experience, instead of trying to seek approval.

“Be there for the experience, not necessarily for the person, because that puts too much pressure on everyone,” Hendrix said.

When it comes to a kiss at the end of the night, follow your instincts and get a sense of the vibe, experts say. A kiss should feel like a natural progression, not something you’re doing because you feel like you should. That said, if it feels right, go for it.

Check out more, here: (Independent.co.uk)