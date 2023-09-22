FRISKY FRIDAY FIRED-UP: Chinese Singles Now Use Tinder for THIS

The youth unemployment rate in that country is a crushing 21.3%. That’s more than one-in-five.

One 22-year-old applied to 30 positions the conventional way; then she finally changed her Tinder photos to read: “Is anyone short of workers? I’m currently looking for a job. Hire me.”

A Tinder spokesperson said this behavior could be a violation of their guidelines. “Our guidelines reinforce our policy that users should use Tinder to make personal connections, not business ones,” the spokesperson said. “Tinder is not a place to promote businesses to try to make money.”

