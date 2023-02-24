FRISKY FRIDAY FINICKY: Here’s Why Two-of-Three Young Men Stay Single

Pew Research Center data shows that 63% of men under 30 are single… This is up from 51% in 2019; which suggests that more men are opting to stay at home post-pandemic.

Psychologist Fred Rabinowitz thinks that young men are “watching a lot of social media, they’re watching a lot of porn” and “getting a lot of their needs met without having to go out.”

In contrast, only 34% of women under 30 say they are single.

This might suggest that young women are not finding men of the same age desirable.

If the guys aren’t developing the social skills, who wants to hang out with them?

