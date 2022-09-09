98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING: Who Gets More Satisfaction Between the Sheets – Singles or Religious Couples?

September 9, 2022
Study:  Religious Couples Have Better Sex than Casual Singles 

A new study from Exeter University used data from 15,000 men and women to rate sexual satisfaction, among different groups.  What did they find?  Singles, who have casual sex, are not as satisfied as religious couples.

Casual sex, with multiple partners appears, to lower sexual gratification in the long run.

As religious individuals are less likely to engage in casual sex and more likely to limit sex to a relationship based on love, this can lead to lower expectations of sexual activity outside a formal union,” says Dr. Vegard Skirbekk.

