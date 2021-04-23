      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING: Single Men Reveal What They Find Most Attractive in a Female

Apr 23, 2021 @ 10:22am
Getty Images

The old saying goes that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”  But dating coach, Louanne Ward, who is based in Australia, decided to ask single males what they actually do find most attractive, in a potential female partner.

The vast majority say that long-term attraction is less about physical appearance, and more about character…  specifically the values which a woman holds, and how she treats others.

Others argued that looks do matter, as a romantic relationship cannot begin without some level of physical attraction.

The top 5 personality traits, which the men mentioned were: 1) honesty, 2) confidence, 3) playfulness, 4) kindness/gratefulness, 5) loyalty.

The top 5 physical traits they named were: 1) eyes, 2) smile, 3) butt, 4) breasts, 5) legs.

FYI:  The study is described as non-scientific.

