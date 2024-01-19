FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING: No Brainer? Naked Sleepers Happier with Sex Lives

It may seem like a no-brainer, no clothes-er. Naked sleepers tend to be happier with their sex lives than those who wear pajamas to bed.

But it’s an official finding. That’s the word, now, from an Avocado Green Mattress survey of 2,000 Americans.

If you sleep in your “birthday suit,” you are more likely to be extroverted, and to fall asleep to TV or podcasts.

Pajama-wearers are more likely to enjoy drama movies… and have Capricorn as their zodiac sign (??).

30% of all respondents believe what they wear to bed impacts their ability to sleep.

(Check out more, here: swnsdigital)

Do you sleep “au naturel,” or in the nude? Do you and your partner do the same (wear or not wear PJs)?

We call them pajamas or “invisi-jammies” (invisible PJs). ~ Mo