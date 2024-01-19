98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING: ‘Man Boobs’ May Be a Sign of a Health Problem

January 19, 2024 12:00PM CST
Healthcare and Medical patient
Study:  Man Boobs Connected to Risk of Not Living as Long
Men who have what’s sometimes humorously (and a bit disrespectively) as “man boobs,” or gynecomastia, are 37% more likely to die by age 75…  That’s what Danish researchers have found. 
Enlarged breast tissue in men impacts a third to two-thirds of men, and can be caused by hormonal imbalances.

For the study, experts analyzed data from 23,000 men with the condition compared with those who did not.

The link to early death could be due to medications and underlying diseases.

Researchers were unable to account for factors like obesity or hormone-disrupting chemicals.

The condition is more common among teenagers and older men.

(Check out more, here:  dailymail.co.uk)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ

