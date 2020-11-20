FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING: ‘Hatfishing’ Happens on Dating Apps
Here’s a new dating term for you. “Hatfishing” is where someone hides their bald head on dating apps. 21% of bald guys say they’ve tried to pull that off, according to a new survey . . . and about one in 10 people claim they’ve been a victim of hatfishing.
As far as new, made up dating terms go, this is a good one.
The new thing to look out for is “hatfishing” . . . That is when someone hides their bald head on dating apps.
According to a new survey, 21% of bald guys have tried to pull that off.
About one in 10 people claim they’ve had to uncover hatfishing – and 40% of women say if someone hatfished them, that would be an instant deal-breaker. Notice, however, that it’s not a deal-breaker, for the majority. Lots of women know that bald guys are more “testos-terrific.” 😉
Uncover more, here: (SWNS Digital)