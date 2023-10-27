FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING: Gen Z Says TV Gets Too Frisky – Needs More Depth & Breadth

Study: Half of Gen Z Thinks There’s Too Much Sex on TV

A new study of 12 to 24-year-olds found that about half of teens and young adults think sex is overused on-screen. The “Teens and Screens” study, done by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA surveyed 1,500 of “Generation Z,” and found some interesting results: They want to see more platonic relationships on the screen than sex.

“While it’s true teens want less sex in TV and movies, the survey shows that they want to see more and different relationships,” says Yalda T. Uhls, the founder and director of CSS. “They want to see more young people living more ‘lives like their own.‘”

The study also showed that Gen Z-ers dislike romantic tropes, relationships necessary for happiness, male and female leads, being happily ever after, and love triangles.

Studies also show that young adults are also having less sex than their parents did, at the same age; and researchers speculate that the two could be linked. “We know that young people are suffering an epidemic of loneliness and they’re seeking modeling in the art they consume,” Professor Yalda Uhls said. “It’s important for Hollywood to recognize that adolescents want stories that reflect the full spectrum of relationships.” (Learn more, here: Study Finds)

What are things that turn you off, about TV shows and movies of today?