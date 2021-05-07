FRISKY FRIDAY FINDER: Tinder Launches Vibe – Matches Get a Chance to Check their Compatibility
Tinder has a new feature, which, it says, is a way to test compatibility – and find out if a match is “on your wavelength.”
They announced the feature, called Vibes, May 5th; and describe it as “an in-app event that gives members a new way to express their opinions on everything from whether it’s normal to wear socks in bed to what’s happening in pop culture.”
Tinder users will be informed when Vibes has kicked off in their area. Then, if they participate, they’ll be asked a series of questions, on any number of topics, like pop culture, and personality traits to see if they “vibe” with a possible match.
If a person vibes with you, you’ll get a “mutual vibes” icon, and Vibes will be displayed in people’s profiles for 72 hours.
Udi Milo, VP of product at Tinder said, “This is the first of many things we’re creating for the Tinder community this year so they can show off more of their personalities on the app.”
Vibes will be rolling out to users, globally, in late May. Check out more of the vibe, here: (Mashable
)
- Tinder is launching a new feature called Vibe that is meant to test compatibility between potential matches
- It allows people to express their opinions on everything from whether it’s normal to wear socks to bed to what’s happening in pop culture—it launches globally in late May