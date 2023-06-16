FRISKY FRIDAY FIND-OUT: Has One Nation Designated Sex as a Sport?

Has Sweden Made Sex an Official “Sport”? Here’s What Reports Say

A media frenzy emerged, this past week, when reports circulated – which claimed that Sweden is the first country to officially render sex as a sport.

Could it be, that you could compete for the gold, silver or bronze? The reports turned out to be fake news.

But old articles have resurfaced, about a real proposal: It was pitched to Sweden’s National Sport Confederation in April, they were attempts to get the group to add sex to the country’s list of sports.

The application was created by the Swedish Federation of Sex (yes, there is one). And it was promptly denied.

But the applicant still remains outspoken that sex should be considered as much of a sport as any other physical game.