FRISKY FRIDAY FIND: Divorced Woman Threw Ring in Ocean – It Came Back

“Across the pond,” in the United Kingdom metal “detectorist” (that’s a new one) Steve Andrews found a long-lost wedding band, by using a metal detector… But the owner was not thrilled.

Andrews found the band at St. Aubin’s Beach in September. He posted a photo of the ring in a Facebook group, where it began to gain traction. People helped him find the one who lost it.

Then, Andrews received a surprising message: The ring’s owner had chucked it into the ocean – after a nasty divorce – and she wanted it thrown back into the sea.

Andrews promised to return the band, back to the sea, the next time he’s there. Sure.

I hope he doesn’t! I hope he keeps it as payment, for all the times he’s helped others find things. Recycling is good!

He noted that most of the time, people are happy to retrieve their lost valuables.

