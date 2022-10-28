98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FINANCE: Millennials Are Going Broke from Dating

October 28, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Report:  Millennials Are Literally Going Into Debt From Dating

It’s not just eggs and milk which cost so much, these days.  You can now add dating to that list.

A study by LendingTree shows that 22% of millennials (ages 26 to 41) and 19% of Gen Z-ers (ages 18 to 25) are in debt from the money they spent dating.

Dating is not just dinner, concert and a movie.  Dating is everything that goes into the preparation for the date, hair, outfit, shoes, mani/pedi as well as the actual date.

Even if you opt to ‘grab a drink’ as your date, the cost of a cocktail has gone up by 4%.

