FRISKY FRIDAY FINANCE: Millennials Are Going Broke from Dating

Report: Millennials Are Literally Going Into Debt From Dating

It’s not just eggs and milk which cost so much, these days. You can now add dating to that list.

A study by LendingTree shows that 22% of millennials (ages 26 to 41) and 19% of Gen Z-ers (ages 18 to 25) are in debt from the money they spent dating.

Dating is not just dinner, concert and a movie. Dating is everything that goes into the preparation for the date, hair, outfit, shoes, mani/pedi as well as the actual date.

Even if you opt to ‘grab a drink’ as your date, the cost of a cocktail has gone up by 4%.