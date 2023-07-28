FRISKY FRIDAY FILM-TEST: “Barbie” Is Now a Relationship Test for Men?

“Barbie” is now a relationship test for men, that’s if you believe anything you see on TikTok.

Here’s how it’s supposed to work: If a man is open to seeing the movie, and discussing the issues presented, then he so-called “passes.”

TikTok user @swagaliciousvr0 posted a video introducing the test on Sunday.

Since, it has amassed almost 4 million views. “All men should see Barbie,” the video posits.

Some viewers replied with results of the “Barbie” test.

“He gave it a 10/10, said that he’s glad it talked about girl n boy probs,” one commenter wrote.

Others were disturbed at their partners’ reactions. “He had a hissy fit, and it’s making me question everything,” one woman said about her husband.

