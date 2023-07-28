FRISKY FRIDAY FILM-TEST: “Barbie” Is Now a Relationship Test for Men?
July 28, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Social media has always got some test you can take, which claims it will reveal characteristics about yourself or someone you’re close to… But it’s always just to gather data about us, to sell more stuff to us. Even so, we keep going back for more. Now, there’s a new one you could probably see coming.
“Barbie” is now a relationship test for men, that’s if you believe anything you see on TikTok.
Here’s how it’s supposed to work: If a man is open to seeing the movie, and discussing the issues presented, then he so-called “passes.”
TikTok user @swagaliciousvr0 posted a video introducing the test on Sunday.
Since, it has amassed almost 4 million views. “All men should see Barbie,” the video posits.
Some viewers replied with results of the “Barbie” test.
“He gave it a 10/10, said that he’s glad it talked about girl n boy probs,” one commenter wrote.
Others were disturbed at their partners’ reactions. “He had a hissy fit, and it’s making me question everything,” one woman said about her husband.
(See more, here: Insider)
