FRISKY FRIDAY FILM: Cop Caught Recording Racy Video – at Work

Ex-cop and UK woman Clare Ogden will never serve as a police officer again – after she filmed herself in a racy solo act at a police station.

Ogden recorded the video in the bathroom while on duty – and wearing her uniform. She has been found guilty of two allegations of misconduct and has been barred from serving as an officer in the United Kingdom in the future.

That’s because she’s in trouble for a lot more than the video.

Her personal cell phone also contained 72 photos of computer screens, evidence bags, and crime scenes, some of which she shared, she says, “as a joke.”

