FRISKY FRIDAY FILLER-UP: Some Guys Use Lip-Filler to Bulk Up THIS?

What would some guys do to “measure up”? Some men are using a type of dissolvable gel, similar to lip filler, to enhance their manhood, amp up the frisky.

The procedure takes about 30 minutes. But there’s an ouch: The filler is injected under the member’s top layer of skin. A clinician tells us that an extra .5 to 1.5 inches is recommended, “to maintain a more natural look.”

They claim the effects can last months, or even years, before dissolving. Apparently, the procedure can help satisfy in the bedroom – and offers a confidence boost.

“We’ve had people tell us they have gotten job promotions. Somebody told me he opened a new company — he told me it was big D*** attitude,” William Moore of clinic PhalloFILL said. Of course he did.

