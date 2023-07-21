98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FILLER-UP: Some Guys Use Lip-Filler to Bulk Up THIS?

July 21, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Some Men Seek Procedure to Inject Lip Filler into Themselves for Girth

What would some guys do to “measure up”?  Some men are using a type of dissolvable gel, similar to lip filler, to enhance their manhood, amp up the frisky.

The procedure takes about 30 minutes.  But there’s an ouch:  The filler is injected under the member’s top layer of skin.  A clinician tells us that an extra .5 to 1.5 inches is recommended, “to maintain a more natural look.”

They claim the effects can last months, or even years, before dissolving.  Apparently, the procedure can help satisfy in the bedroom – and offers a confidence boost.

We’ve had people tell us they have gotten job promotions. Somebody told me he opened a new company — he told me it was big D*** attitude,” William Moore of clinic PhalloFILL said.  Of course he did.

Get more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
