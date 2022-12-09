FRISKY FRIDAY FIGHT: Wife Beats Up Housekeeper after Learning She’d Been Sleeping with the Husband

A woman who learned a dirty little secret – that her husband had cheated on her, with their housecleaner – ended up with an even bigger mess, after she assaulted the homewrecking maid.

The 45-year-old woman who was cheated on claimed the housekeeper had provoked her, before she attached the other woman, and punched her repeatedly, then ripped out her hair, through a car door window.

Court documents report that the woman found out about the affair a week before she took matters into her own hands. She pleaded guilty to “assault occasioning bodily harm.” That placed her on probation for six months.

The housecleaner had worked for the family for four years. And the woman and her cheating husband have chosen to stay together. Seems like he gets off pretty easy… sorry.

