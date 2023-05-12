98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FIGHT-FIX: Argue in the Buff – Here’s WHY

May 12, 2023 11:00AM CDT
If it’s time to turn some dysfunctional disagreement into real-life problem solving, together, consider this.

It’s a piece of advice from Dr. John Gottman.  He’s a psychologist who specializes in marriage and relationships.  Gottman says, when you and your significant other start fighting, you each need to pause for a second – then, immediately STRIP DOWN NAKED.

Here’s why it’s smart.  When we get into arguments, our caveman brains go into fight-or-flight mode and we start acting out of instinct.  That’s why we start yelling, saying terrible and hurtful things, and not listening – nor even thinking.

But when you get naked, you pull your brain out of that tailspin.  Suddenly, the situation feels too weird for you to keep going down that instinctive, survivalistic, hurtful path.  You’ll each allow yourself to be vulnerable; and you’ll each appreciate the other’s humility and vulnerability.

You’ll both me more “in the moment.”  And you’ll be more likely to listen to each other, act rationally, and diffuse the tension.

Check out more, here:  (Verily)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
