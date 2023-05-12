FRISKY FRIDAY FERTILITY: Robert DeNiro Fathers 7th Child at 79 – Is That Good?

At age 79, Robert DeNiro announces the birth of his 7th child. When an ET interviewer told the Casino actor, “I know you have six kids,” he responded, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.” De Niro didn’t provide any further details. Some are speculating that the mother is his rumored girlfriend, martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen.

But how does a man’s age impact his fertility?

Men do have biological clocks, and fertility declines with age.

According to a recent study out of London, the probability of a live birth is reduced by one-third if dad is over 50.

Men who have children after age 40 are at greater risk of having damaged sperm, which could lead to increased risk of miscarriage, rare genetic disorders, and psychiatric conditions in offspring.

On the positive side, kids born to older fathers tend to show greater intelligence; which could be due in part to older the dad’s more financially stable status, or their likelihood to talk more than play with their kids – or both.

DeNiro had been promoting his upcoming film titled About My Father.

Speaking about his approach to fatherhood, the Goodfellas actor said he is “loving with [his] kids,” but sometimes he has “to be stern about stuff.”

De Niro added, “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”

