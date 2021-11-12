FRISKY FRIDAY FERTILITY: Millennial Baby Boom? Pregnancy Tests Say ‘Yep’

Millennials are predicted to experience a baby boom soon.
Last month, Robert Ohmes, a Bank of America Analyst, reported that birth rates are up; many more pregnancy tests are sold; and more couples say they are trying to have a baby.
Data from Neilsen, and Bank of America, show that sales of pregnancy tests have grown by an average of 13-percent, year-over-year, since June 2020.
This suggests the pandemic-era decline of the birth-rate could be reversed.
Ohmes says it will likely trigger a boom of sales, for big box retailers, such as Target, Walmart, and Costco as new parents shop for diapers, cribs, and strollers.
