FRISKY FRIDAY FERTILITY: Millennial Baby Boom? Pregnancy Tests Say ‘Yep’

Nov 12, 2021 @ 11:00am
Millennial Baby Boom Predicted:  Sales of Pregnancy Tests Rose 13% in the Last Year

Millennials are predicted to experience a baby boom soon.

Last month, Robert Ohmes, a Bank of America Analyst, reported that birth rates are up; many more pregnancy tests are sold; and more couples say they are trying to have a baby.

Data from Neilsen, and Bank of America, show that sales of pregnancy tests have grown by an average of 13-percent, year-over-year, since June 2020.

This suggests the pandemic-era decline of the birth-rate could be reversed.

Ohmes says it will likely trigger a boom of sales, for big box retailers, such as Target, Walmart, and Costco as new parents shop for diapers, cribs, and strollers.

  • An analyst from Bank of America is predicting a baby boom is coming for millennials after sales of pregnancy tests increased 13-percent year-over-year since June 2020
