FRISKY FRIDAY FERTILITY FINDING: Remote Work = Baby Boom

A study by three economists has revealed that working from home may have created a mini baby boom.

46,000 more children were born after the start of the pandemic. This started as a small increase in 2020, and a larger bump in 2021.

Overall, the nation’s fertility rate jumped by 6.3%. “The 2021 baby bump is the first major reversal in declining U.S. fertility rates since 2007 and was most pronounced for first births and women under age 25,” the study said.

This “baby boom” was seen among college-educated women, who were more likely to work from home.

Stimulus funds may have also played a role.

