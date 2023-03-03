FRISKY FRIDAY FERTILITY: Blue-Collar Men Beat White-Collar Guys When It Comes to THIS

Blue-collar work and physically demanding jobs are associated with higher sperm counts and testosterone… according to a Harvard study.

Researchers surveyed 377 men with a median age of 36. Scientists found that men who lifted heavy objects at work had nearly double the sperm concentration of men who never lift at work.

One theory is that exercise can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which damage sperm.

Interestingly, men who took part in physical labor at work had higher levels of both testosterone and estrogen.

Researchers speculate that excess testosterone was converted to estrogen to retain a balance of the two.

