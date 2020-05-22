FRISKY FRIDAY FEELS: Take It Off – Take It All Off – But Not the Mask!
Back to the Pole: One of the first strip clubs to re-open in the country is in Wyoming. The strippers are wearing masks – and keeping them on, even as they take off all of their their clothes.
Oh, Baby: A woman in Kentucky gave birth in a hospital parking lot last week . . . and her husband used a face mask to tie off the umbilical cord.
“Let’s Go Dutch”: The public health department in the Netherlands is advising single people to make an arrangement with one person, as a “Friend With Benefits,” or FWB, soyou can safely see each other and get-it-on as the pandemic continues.
It had to be 69: Ironically, 69% of couples are making out (or seeking “the Big O”) during the quarantine. Experts think it’s because all the anxiety over the situation is affecting people’s sex drives. At the beginning, it was more often than usual. Now: meh.
Turn-Ons: Some single people have started including their coronavirus antibody test results in their online dating profiles to help them improve their chances.
Skin Hunger: That’s a real thing, now. It’s a desire to be touched and have human contact . . . and apparently a lot of people are suffering from it during the pandemic.