      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FEELS: How You Articulate When You Speak Changes Your Attractiveness

Sep 17, 2021 @ 10:15am
Businessman in discussion with coworker in office
Study Links Articulation, Gender to Vocal Attractiveness

What makes a voice sound attractive?  That depends on a few things, including the listener.

University of California researchers found that “vowel space area,” or articulation was correlated highly with vocal attractiveness, particularly when female voices were being rated.

Listeners showed no preference for clarity, when they were rating the attractiveness of male voices.

Study co-author Daniel Stehr explains, “From a sexual attraction standpoint, males with traits that are slightly more masculine than average are typically preferred, which in this context would make males with less clear speech more attractive.  At the same time, constricted vowel space area and lower perceived clarity is associated with a range of speech motor disorders, suggesting a lack of clarity may also have indicated the presence of disease to our ancestors.”

Wanna hear more?  Go here:  (UPI)

  • A study finds that female voices that are very articulate are rated as most attractive, while for males, articulation is less important when rating voices on attractiveness
TAGS
#Articulation #DifferentforMenandWomen #FriskyFriday
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share These Surprising Features - Who Knew?
Cereals no longer available in stores!
Jana Kramer & Jay Cutler Pose for First Photo Together During a Night Out
Tik Tok Teen Trouble: Stealing Urinals & Toilets for a 'Devious Lick' (for Starters)
Would You Subscribe to a Taco Service? A Taco Per Day, 30 Days, 10 Dollars...
Connect With Us Listen To Us On