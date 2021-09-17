FRISKY FRIDAY FEELS: How You Articulate When You Speak Changes Your Attractiveness

What makes a voice sound attractive? That depends on a few things, including the listener.
University of California researchers found that “vowel space area,” or articulation was correlated highly with vocal attractiveness, particularly when female voices were being rated.
Listeners showed no preference for clarity, when they were rating the attractiveness of male voices.
Study co-author Daniel Stehr explains, “From a sexual attraction standpoint, males with traits that are slightly more masculine than average are typically preferred, which in this context would make males with less clear speech more attractive. At the same time, constricted vowel space area and lower perceived clarity is associated with a range of speech motor disorders, suggesting a lack of clarity may also have indicated the presence of disease to our ancestors.”
