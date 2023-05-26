98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FEELS: Best Time for Big O – Morning, Afternoon, Evening or Nighttime?

May 26, 2023 10:30AM CDT
Black man and woman enjoying sexual foreplay in bed, free space
Study:  This Is The Best Time to Have Sex
Do it now.  It’s morning!

A UK study reveals that morning make-outs may be more satisfying than afternoon or nighttime romps.

So, what’s the actual best time?  7:30 a.m.

Researchers took data from 500 men and 500 women, ages 18 to 65.  Participants rated their enjoyment of sex on a scale of 1 to 10.  66% chose morning sex as the most satisfying, and only 2% said 11 p.m. was the best time.

It wasn’t only about love-making.  The survey also found that most people focused best at 10 a.m., and craved a snack at 3:30 p.m.

27% of participants started to crave an alcoholic drink around 6 p.m.

See more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
