April 28, 2023 11:30AM CDT
FRISKY FRIDAY FEELS: Adult Toy Company Needs You!
Adult Toy Company Looking to Hire Employees to Test its Products 

Looking for a job where prior experience is not required?  Though, you may actually have some…  This adult toy company wants to pay $1,000, for you to review their products!  Talk about an easy grand.

Lovehoney is looking for 10 professional sex toy testers to give them some feedback.  Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the U.S. and Canada.

No experience is required.  So, people who have never used such toys are welcome to apply – certainly, some will say that they never have, even if they have.  LOL

Testers will be part of the creative process of designing toys; and they will receive new products, each month.

Apply online starting May 1st, if you’re interested.

BTW:  A Lovehoney reference map reveals that California, New York, and Texas spend the most on such toys.

Check out more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

