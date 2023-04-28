98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FEELINGS: Dolly Parton Reveals her Crush on Mick Jagger

April 28, 2023 10:00AM CDT
(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton says she has always had a crush on Sir Mick Jagger.

The 77-year-old country legend and Rock-n-Roll Hall of Famer is a long-time fan of the Rolling Stones frontman (who is, too), and is disappointed that he’s not on her new album.

Dolly talked about the record, which is called ‘Rock Star’:  “There was a lot of people I wanted, and a lot of people that would have been happy to do [it] and actually wanted to do it; but we never could either find the right song or we never could get our schedules together, before our deadline was over.  But I love Mick Jagger, no matter what.  I’ll still be running after him all all through the years.  Maybe if I ever do another one; or maybe I can sing on one of his records.

Who is your celebrity crush?  Who was your first?

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
