FRISKY FRIDAY FEELINGS: Dolly Parton Reveals her Crush on Mick Jagger

Dolly Parton says she has always had a crush on Sir Mick Jagger.

The 77-year-old country legend and Rock-n-Roll Hall of Famer is a long-time fan of the Rolling Stones frontman (who is, too), and is disappointed that he’s not on her new album.

Dolly talked about the record, which is called ‘Rock Star’: “There was a lot of people I wanted, and a lot of people that would have been happy to do [it] and actually wanted to do it; but we never could either find the right song or we never could get our schedules together, before our deadline was over. But I love Mick Jagger, no matter what. I’ll still be running after him all all through the years. Maybe if I ever do another one; or maybe I can sing on one of his records.”

Who is your celebrity crush? Who was your first?