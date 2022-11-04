FRISKY FRIDAY FEELINGS: After a Break-Up – Post Video of your Ugly Cry on TikTok?

Gen Z-ers are sharing a good cry – even “the ugly cry” – after their breakups… on TikTok. This vulnerable trend has collected millions of views. And, creators claim the support they receive, on social media, helps them grieve the relationship they’ve lost.

Ashley Singh received 13.3 million views of her emotional post detailing the end of her 5-year relationship.

When some people advised her to take down the very personal clip, Singh said: “I know this video has reached so many other people going through the same thing, and I think this is helping people.”

The #breakup tag has 24.7 billion views on the platform.

Hook up with more, here: (Insider)