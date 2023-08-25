FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL-YA: It’s ‘Kiss and Make Up’ Day

Kiss and Make Up Day, today (always on August 25), celebrates the end of a grudge.

After an argument, it’s often easier to just not forgive. But here’s some insight, from National Today:

It’s sometimes tempting to just stay angry… not face the issue. But, remember, it was Gandhi who said that only the strong can forgive, and the weak can never.

Exercise your strength by forgiving — just kiss and make up. Of course, only if the other party will accept a kiss.

The holiday was created by a woman, named Jacqueline Milton, to re-examine old relationships and find ways to repair them.

All this is to say that today is the best day to bury the hatchet.