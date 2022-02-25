FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL OR FUR: Would You Rather Massage your Partner or your Pet?

No one really ENJOYS cleaning up after their pets. But it’s probably better than having to clean up after a human.
A survey asked pet owners what they’d rather do with their PET – than their PARTNER – and people got a little vicious with their responses. Here are the Top 10:
1. Go for a walk or a run
2. Cuddle on the sofa and watch TV
3. Take a nap
4. Take them to work
5. Do the gardening
6. Go to the beach
7. Give them a massage
8. Have a photoshoot
9. Go on a vacation
10. Cook for them
