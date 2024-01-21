FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL-GOOD: Chris Stapleton Used to Do THIS to Get his Wife to See Him

Chris Stapleton Used To Ask His Wife To “Write Songs” On Friday Nights As An Excuse To Have A Date

It is commonly known that Chris Stapleton and his brilliant wife, Morgane, tour together year-round, providing exquisite harmonies and backup vocals.

In a recent interview with Cowboys & Indians Magazine, Chris discussed his relationship with his wife, who is a mother of five children and a strong leader – who keeps everyone in check.

“She would make the joke that I’d ask her to write songs at 8:00 on a Friday night. And she wasn’t wrong. Some things are electricity. Sometimes you just know those things intuitively about who your love interest is.”

Stapleton continued, “You can’t explain those things. There’s an electricity to it. I think when people talk about lightning striking this way, it’s not really like a bolt. It’s more like a buzz. Those are the things that happen that aren’t really explainable… …and then one day you wake up 16 years later and you’re like, ‘Okay. I still feel kind of buzzed.’”

Have you been together with your partner for more than ten years? How do you and your partner continue to keep the spark?