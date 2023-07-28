FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL-BAD: If You’re Dating, Have You Been ‘Ghostlighted’?

A combination of ghosting and gaslighting has hit the dating scene: Ghostlighting.

This is when someone suddenly stops talking to you, but makes it feel like it’s your fault.

Someone who has been “ghostlighted” may feel like they have a great budding relationship, but then it quickly fades. The ghostlighter usually won’t take responsibility for ghosting, which can make the person they’re dating feel anxious.

“This makes the recipient feel inadequate, ‘less than’ or not enough,” NYC Wingwoman Cher Gopman said.

Directly asking someone what happened, and why they disappeared, is one good way to handle the situation.

(Check out more, here: NY Post)