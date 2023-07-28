98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL-BAD: If You’re Dating, Have You Been ‘Ghostlighted’?

July 28, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Photo taken in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Singles:  Have You Been Ghostlighted?
A combination of ghosting and gaslighting has hit the dating scene:  Ghostlighting
This is when someone suddenly stops talking to you, but makes it feel like it’s your fault.

Someone who has been “ghostlighted” may feel like they have a great budding relationship, but then it quickly fades.  The ghostlighter usually won’t take responsibility for ghosting, which can make the person they’re dating feel anxious.

This makes the recipient feel inadequate, ‘less than’ or not enough,” NYC Wingwoman Cher Gopman said.

Directly asking someone what happened, and why they disappeared, is one good way to handle the situation.

(Check out more, here:  NY Post)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
