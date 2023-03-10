FRISKY FRIDAY FEATURE: Artwork Reveals Ideal Guy-Size Is Bigger than Ever

Talk about unrealistic body standards! An analysis of artwork, from the Renaissance Period to the present day, has shown that portrayal of guy-anatomy has grown larger, over time.

The study was done by urologists. It included 160 artworks, created by 99 artists, in 21 countries.

“The size of the ideal penis seems to have increased in size throughout more recent history, particularly in the 20th and 21st centuries,” the team wrote in urology journal BJUI.

Unrealistic depictions in art and contemporary media may contribute to feelings of inadequacy and dissatisfaction. This is true for each gender.

There’s even more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)