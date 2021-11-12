FRISKY FRIDAY FEAST: Do Men Eat Red Meat to Appear More Masculine?

Men who eat a lot of red meat might be trying to appear more masculine.
Researchers in Canada have found that men, who suffer with something called “masculinity stress,” are more likely to try to “augment their masculinity” by eating beef, lamb, pork, and more kinds of red meat.
Masculinity stress refers to a male who worries that he is not “manly” enough, or insecure.
It’s not known why red meat is perceived as particularly masculine, in some societies; though it may be viewed as a way to build muscle.
Male-related language in food marketing, such as Burger King ads, which feature crude sexual innuendos may also be to blame.
