FRISKY FRIDAY FEARS: Here’s Why Women Will Turn Down the Frisky
October 13, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Study: Majority of Women Decline Sex Due to Body Insecurities
A survey done by the dating app Pure reveals that 59% of women declined sex due to body insecurities.
Only 20% of men said the same.
78% of women and 64% of men have not bailed after seeing their partner naked. And 81% of respondents never declined sex due to mismatched body size expectations.
94% do not think stretch marks are a turn-off.
Despite the fact that most people seem accepting of their partners’ bodies, 94% also believe body image issues lead to relationship problems.
(Check out more, here: Mashable)
