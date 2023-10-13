98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FEARS: Here’s Why Women Will Turn Down the Frisky

October 13, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FEARS: Here’s Why Women Will Turn Down the Frisky
female legs bath tub faucet water
Study:  Majority of Women Decline Sex Due to Body Insecurities

A survey done by the dating app Pure reveals that 59% of women declined sex due to body insecurities.

Only 20% of men said the same.

78% of women and 64% of men have not bailed after seeing their partner naked.  And 81% of respondents never declined sex due to mismatched body size expectations.

94% do not think stretch marks are a turn-off.

Despite the fact that most people seem accepting of their partners’ bodies, 94% also believe body image issues lead to relationship problems.

(Check out more, here:  Mashable)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#BodyImage
#FriskyFriday
#Insecurities
#JustGoWithIt
#LightsOff
#Mashable
#Pure
#StretchMarks

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression

Recent Posts